tellymix

The Masked Singer UK first look as Ellie Goulding joins the show

By Josh Darvill | Published
Advertisements
The Masked Singer UK panel
Mo Gilligan,Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross & Davina McCall on the show this week
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

The fifth episode of The Masked Singer UK, featuring eight remaining incognito celebrities competing to maintain their anonymity, airs this Saturday at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX, with guest judge Ellie Goulding joining the panel.

The nation’s top guessing game continues with its fifth episode this Saturday.

The Masked Singer is television’s most outlandish guessing game, featuring 12 celebrities who belt out popular songs incognito in extravagant costumes, concealing their true identities.

Eiffel Tower
Eiffel Tower
Dippy Egg
Dippy Egg
Piranha
Piranha

With each performance, our all-star detective panel is tasked with piecing together clues and unveiling TV’s most closely guarded secret.

Celebrities’ real identities are only disclosed upon elimination, as they are unmasked on stage.

In this week’s episode, the remaining eight masked singers vie to keep their anonymity intact.

By the close of the show, the fifth celebrity is eliminated and revealed.

Big Foot
Big Foot
Air Fryer
Air Fryer
Cricket
Cricket
Owl
Owl

Joel Dommett hosts the show, accompanied by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan. Plus, this week they are joined by guest judge Ellie Goulding.

Those left on the show are Eiffel Tower, Owl, Maypole, Air Fryer, Cricket, Rat, Bigfoot, Weather, Piranha and Dippy Egg.

Last week saw Bubble Tea unmasked as an iconic actress and comedian.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora & Ellie Goulding
Davina McCall, Rita Ora & Ellie Goulding

They were the fourth to be eliminated after Rat, Chicken Caesar and Weather.

The Masked Singer UK airs at 7PM this Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

More on: Headlines
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook

popular now

latest news

Follow on Twitter
Follow on Twitter
Like on Facebook