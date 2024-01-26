The Masked Singer UK first look as Ellie Goulding joins the show

The fifth episode of The Masked Singer UK, featuring eight remaining incognito celebrities competing to maintain their anonymity, airs this Saturday at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX, with guest judge Ellie Goulding joining the panel.

The nation’s top guessing game continues with its fifth episode this Saturday.

The Masked Singer is television’s most outlandish guessing game, featuring 12 celebrities who belt out popular songs incognito in extravagant costumes, concealing their true identities.

Eiffel Tower

Dippy Egg

Piranha

With each performance, our all-star detective panel is tasked with piecing together clues and unveiling TV’s most closely guarded secret.

Celebrities’ real identities are only disclosed upon elimination, as they are unmasked on stage.

In this week’s episode, the remaining eight masked singers vie to keep their anonymity intact.

By the close of the show, the fifth celebrity is eliminated and revealed.

Big Foot

Air Fryer

Cricket

Owl

Joel Dommett hosts the show, accompanied by panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan. Plus, this week they are joined by guest judge Ellie Goulding.

Those left on the show are Eiffel Tower, Owl, Maypole, Air Fryer, Cricket, Rat, Bigfoot, Weather, Piranha and Dippy Egg.

Last week saw Bubble Tea unmasked as an iconic actress and comedian.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora & Ellie Goulding

They were the fourth to be eliminated after Rat, Chicken Caesar and Weather.

The Masked Singer UK airs at 7PM this Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.