The Traitors US, Australia and NZ coming to BBC iPlayer

There’s good news for fans of The Traitors with its US, Australian and New Zealand spin-offs coming to BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Following the conclusion of the second series of the UK’s The Traitors this week, BBC has announced the availability of three international versions of the popular reality entertainment show on BBC iPlayer in 2024.

The Traitors, known for its psychological gameplay involving tactics, betrayal, suspicion, and manipulation, has been a significant hit. In this game, Faithful contestants aim to eliminate the Traitors to share the prize fund. If a Traitor survives until the end, they take all the money.

The UK version, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will wrap up its latest series on BBC One and iPlayer with a 70-minute finale on Friday 26 January.

Immediately following the UK series, The Traitors Australia, hosted by Rodger Corser, will begin its second series on BBC Three at 10:50 pm on Friday 26 January 2024. All nine episodes will be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer from 6 am on the same day.

Later in 2024, The Traitors US, also produced by Studio Lambert and hosted by Alan Cumming, will be available on BBC iPlayer in the UK. This series promises excitement with familiar faces including former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Additionally, the first series of The Traitors NZ, hosted by Paul Henry, will be coming to BBC iPlayer.

Dan McGolpin, Director, BBC iPlayer & Channels said: “The Traitors is one of the most thrilling shows around and the BBC will be following up on the latest UK series with more from Australia, New Zealand and the US, with all of this treachery to be available across 2024 on BBC iPlayer.”

Release dates for The Traitors US and The Traitors NZ will be confirmed later, with episodes available on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile applications for The Traitors UK are open now with the show already confirmed for a third series.