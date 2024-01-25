The Traitors breaks viewing figure records for the BBC

The new series of The Traitors has scored hit viewing figures for BBC One.

As it approaches its highly anticipated finale this Friday, the show has been recognised as the largest entertainment show on demand or video on demand (VOD) across all broadcasters and streaming services in the past two years.

Launched at the end of 2022, The Traitors quickly became a sensation, winning multiple awards for its engaging format.

The show’s second series has witnessed remarkable growth on BBC iPlayer in just the first three weeks, with a viewership that’s more than doubled from its first series.

Audiences across the UK are captivated by the show’s thrilling combination of murder, banishment, treachery, and deceit. The broadcast viewership has seen a consistent increase week over week.

The first episode alone garnered an impressive average audience of 6.4 million in the first seven days, a significant jump from the initial overnight figures of 3.1 million.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, BBC’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “The phenomenal growth of The Traitors on the BBC is testament to a fiendishly fresh format with the amazing Claudia Winkleman as our insightful and witty guide alongside the players masterful gameplay, all together making series two unmissable viewing.

“The Traitors demonstrates the success of the BBC’s on demand iPlayer strategy. Launching and then growing a new Entertainment series in such a competitive market is no mean feat and with a gobsmacking final on the horizon, The Traitors is deservedly one of the hottest and most talked about programmes around.”

Mike Cotton, Creative Director at programme makers Studio Lambert added: “After the runaway success of The Traitors last year, launching a second series was always going to be a daunting challenge.

“The team were united in their ambition to elevate the existing game, whilst also creating more surprising (and sometimes murderous) twists and turns for the audience. Claudia has once again been the most perfect host and the cast were simply brilliant, so we’re absolutely delighted that viewers have loved watching the series as much as we enjoyed making it.”

All episodes of The Traitors are currently available on BBC iPlayer.