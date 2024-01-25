The first day of Britain’s Got Talent 2024’s auditions kicked off it style, Amanda Holden has revealed.

Filming on this year’s brand new series started on Wednesday at the London Palladium.

Amanda Holden revealed on Heart Breakfast that an unprecedented three golden buzzers were hit during the first day of auditions, a historic moment in the show’s history.

Amanda, chatting with Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts on the radio show, shared her excitement about the talent they had seen. She mentioned that the day started late due to Simon Cowell’s notorious tardiness, quipped by Jamie as “Simon is a terrible time keeper.”

Ant & Dec, Bruno Toniol, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell

Despite the delayed start, the auditions were a resounding success.

“We have so much talent, I’m going to give you an exclusive, three golden buzzers were pressed yesterday,” Amanda exclaimed. “We’ve only just started, it was the first session!”

The conversation took a humorous turn when Ashley Roberts chimed in, revealing that new judge Bruno caused quite a stir.

Apparently, Bruno was so enthusiastic that he broke his buzzer. “He smashed his buzzer so hard that it actually broke the golden buzzer,” Amanda explained.

This led to a quick fix, as she noted, “So when other people press the golden buzzer, it’s being held together by Sellotape because the budget didn’t stretch to a new one.”

Jamie expressed concern that the judges might have peaked too early, but Amanda confidently replied, “I did think that but you have to think, you have to go with your gut.” She was adamant that the act she chose was unbeatable.

Amanda concluded, “Never in the history of Britain’s Got Talent since golden buzzers have been invented. It was an amazing afternoon.”

Britain’s Got Talent will air on TV this Spring on ITV1 and ITVX.

