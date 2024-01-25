Sue Perkins embarks on a Thai adventure in new Channel 5 series

Sue Perkins is set to get Lost in Thailand for a new Channel 5 TV show.

New three-part series Sue Perkins: Lost in Thailand promises to offer a unique blend of adventure, culture, and humour.

The series follows Sue as she embarks on an extraordinary journey across three regions of Thailand, pushing her limits and diving deep into the country’s rich culture.

Her adventure begins in the northern city of Chiang Mai, where she explores the Thai highlands and the remote foothills of the Himalayas. In a daring feat, Sue abseils into a limestone cave, an experience she describes as both terrifying and exhilarating.

From Chiang Mai, her travels take her to the island of Phuket, where she marvels at the coral reefs and the last remnants of its rainforest. Her journey culminates in Bangkok, where the vibrant city’s chaos contrasts with the serene subtropical countryside.

Sue Perkins said: “I’m thrilled to get another opportunity to explore the world with Channel 5, and Thailand did not disappoint! I took on new challenges, immersed myself in the culture and wandered the wilds of the jungle. But what I love most about travelling is the people you meet along the way, and we met some wonderful people on this adventure. I can’t wait for you to see it!”

Adrian Padmore, Commissioning Editor Channel 5 and Paramount+, added: “Sue is the perfect mix of inquisitive traveller and funny tour guide to take us off the beaten track in the incredible Kingdom of Thailand.”