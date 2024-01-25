Deal Or No Deal will be coming back to TV with a second series this September, it’s been revealed.

Host Stephen Mulhern has confirmed that the show has been renewed by ITV following a hit reboot last year.

Echoing the beloved original series, this show puts contestants in an intense showdown against the infamous Banker, where they vie for a life-altering cash reward.

Stephen said: “We start to film for Deal or No Deal again at the end of June, we’ve done our first series and ITV has already commissioned it for a second series and it starts in September.”

So be ready to fill out your Deal Or No Deal application!

Meanwhile, Stephen revealed that hosting the reboot had at times been challenging.

Deal Or No Deal: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Stephen Mulhern.

He told The Sun: “It’s possibly the hardest job but the most rewarding job because you’ve got highs, you’ve got lows, you’ve got people that are there to win money, but over that hour you learn a lot about that one person.

“You just never know how the game is going to go and no one can predict it, because whatever box you pick at random is the one you’re going to have to go with and you’re going to have to stick with.”

In every episode, a contestant faces 22 sealed boxes, each holding a different amount of money. Without knowing what each box contains, the participant eliminates them one after the other, revealing the amounts inside.

The highest reward is £100,000, while the least desirable outcome is joining the 1p club.

Following the main series, two celebrity specials have aired, the first in December where It’s the second celeb special after Michael Owen took on the banker in a Christmas special.

Earlier this month, Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson went head-to-head with the infamous Banker, playing for money for his chosen charity.

You can catch up on the show now via ITVX