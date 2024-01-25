Two new names rumoured for Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line up

Rumours about who will be in Celebrity Big Brother have continued this week with two names in the mix.

The first is chef and TV personality Levi Roots.

Levi first rose to fame in 2007 when he was spotted by a BBC producer for Dragons’ Den. His pitch on the show, seeking a £50,000 investment for a 40 percent stake in his business selling Levi Roots’ Reggae Reggae Sauce, was a turning point.

It led to his jerk barbecue sauce being stocked in Sainsbury’s and propelled him to become a household name. Now 65, Levi is a familiar face on cooking TV shows, including BBC’s Ready Steady Cook.

A source told the Mirror: “Levi will be great for the Celebrity Big Brother house. He’s got a few exciting projects coming up and he’s such a fun character.”

Another name in the frame is Love Island favourite Chloe Burrows, who is also reportedly in discussions to join Celebrity Big Brother.

Despite fans hoping for her appearance in the Love Island All Stars in South Africa, potentially reuniting her with ex Toby Aromolaran, she could instead be heading to a much less sunny location this year.

A source told The Sun: “She’s had meetings with Celebrity Big Brother producers, who are keen to sign up a Love Islander and think Chloe would fit the bill perfectly.

“She’s sassy, outspoken and she’s single, so she could potentially enjoy a romance in the house too. Nothing has been signed yet, but the talks have been promising and Chloe is keen.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that ITV bosses have allocated a £2million budget to ensure a sensational cast for the upcoming Celebrity Big Brother.

The show’s reboot is highly anticipated, especially following last year’s civilian series, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

More names rumoured for the 2024 line up include Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh and The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Brockett.

As of now, no housemates have been officially confirmed for the show.