Survivor UK is set to return for a second series, it’s been reported.

The iconic reality show made a return to British TV screens last year on BBC One.

However the show struggled in the ratings in a competitive Saturday night slot.

Applications have now opened for a ‘potential’ second series, which the Daily Mail report has been given the greenlight.

It comes as host of the reboot Joel Dommett said he was keen for the format to be given another shot.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, Joel said of a potential new season: “Fingers crossed, there’s a lot of stuff that we would do slightly differently.

“Like with every first series, it’s hard, so I think a second series would be amazing.

“Everyone seems to really love it, so I’m excited that – hopefully – [we get to] do another one.”

We’ve reached out to the BBC to confirm the status of the show.

The new series of Survivor last year saw 18 participants in the scenic Dominican Republic.

Divided into two rival tribes, they lived on secluded beaches, constructed their own temporary shelters, withstood the elements, and undertook significant challenges for prized rewards or immunity.

Ultimately just one contestant was crowned the winner, taking home a £100,000 prize.

The show aired right after Strictly Come Dancing in the autumn, averaging an audience of around 2.5 million viewers.