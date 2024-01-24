Gemma and Gorka TV show back for second series on W

Celebrity couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez are set to delight fans once more in a second series of their TV show, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, on W Channel.

The new series, consisting of six one-hour episodes, will be aired on UKTV’s free-to-air entertainment channel W and its streaming service, UKTV Play later this year.

Produced by Two Rivers Media, the successful UKTV Original series promises to bring more intimate glimpses into the lives of Gemma and Gorka. Since becoming a family of four, the couple will share the joys and challenges of their bustling family life.

Gemma and Gorka said: “We’re excited to be back on your screens with W for our second series. The messages we received, and are still receiving from the first series, have blown us away. We’re glad so many families can relate to ours and the crazy, wonderful, and exhausting world of parenthood!”

The upcoming series will capture Gemma making the most of her maternity leave before returning to work in April.

Gorka, fresh from his latest season on Strictly Come Dancing, remains as busy as ever. The series will follow their lives through various events, including a building project, a visit to Gorka’s hometown in Spain, the release of Gemma’s first children’s book, and her ongoing training journey.

The series promises to offer an unfiltered view into their life as they juggle their hectic schedules and new career opportunities while cherishing moments with their children, Mia and baby Thiago.

Helen Nightingale, UKTV’s head of factual and factual entertainment, said: “I’m thrilled to have Gemma and Gorka back for a second series. Their genuine, relatable relationship and the unfiltered moments from the first series have been a hit with the audience.”

Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens will air on W and UKTV Play later this year. All episodes of series one are currently available for streaming on UKTV Play.

