Love Island All Stars reveals two new bombshells

Love Island: All Stars is heating up with the return of two familiar faces, Sophie Piper and Tom Clare.

Sophie Piper, 24, from Essex, and an alumnus of Series 6, is stepping back into the Love Island villa with a clear intention.

“I had a fun experience the first time around but I didn’t go the full way and find love, so I’d love to find someone this time,” she explains. Sophie, known for her relaxed demeanour, plans to maintain her chilled approach, steering clear of drama. “I’m a one guy kind of girl,” she affirms.

Sophie considers the villa as an unparalleled opportunity for romance, describing it as “a once in a lifetime experience” where deep connections can be formed without the distractions of social media and conventional dating pressures.

Her family and friends, who became hooked on the show during her first appearance, are in for a surprise. “They are going to die seeing me back on their TV screens,” she laughs.

When asked about her ideal matches from past series, Sophie lists a few names including the stylish Jordan Hames and a mix of Jack Fowler and Alex Bowen, indicating her varied taste in potential partners.

Tom Clare, also 24, from Barnsley and a participant in Series 9, returns with a track record of success and a confident attitude. “I found love last time, so I am back and ready to give it another go,” he declares.

Tom intends to replicate his previous approach: “Last time I did exactly what I wanted and got the girl that I wanted, so no I wouldn’t do anything different.”

Tom believes that the villa’s 24/7 living arrangement is the perfect setup for finding love. “When you’re with someone 24/7 you really get to know them,” he notes, “It can be such an alien environment, so you really get to know someone in a short space of time. It’s Love Island – it’s the best place!”

The prospect of encountering an ex or a past date in the villa doesn’t faze Tom, although he acknowledges the potential awkwardness, especially concerning his past relationship with Sammy.

“It would be difficult seeing her,” he admits, reflecting on their history. As for rekindling friendships, Tom mentions his desire to see mates like Casey and Shaq, who played significant roles during his previous stay.

Tom’s romantic interests lean towards past Islanders such as Molly Smith, Joanna Chimonides and Arabella Chi.

Love Island All Stars continues at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.