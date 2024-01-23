Two new Harlan Coben limited series adaptations announced for Netflix

Following the resounding success of their recent series Fool Me Once Netflix has greenlit adaptations of two more Harlan Coben novels, Missing You and Run Away.

These adaptations are being produced by Quay Street Productions, with Coben himself serving as executive producer through Final Twist Productions.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Fool Me Once, which premiered globally on 1st January. This series not only captivated viewers with Michelle Keegan’s stylish coats but also brought attention to the UK’s north/south divide and featured memorable performances, including one by Dame Joanna Lumley. Garnering 61 million views globally in its first fortnight, it reached the Top 10 in 91 countries, according to Netflix Top 10 data.

Missing You and Run Away mark the 9th and 10th adaptations of Coben’s works, continuing his successful collaboration with Netflix. Coben has been working with local screenwriters worldwide, bringing his stories to life in four different languages so far.

Filming for Missing You is set to begin in the UK in spring 2024.

About Missing You

Eleven years ago, Detective Kat Donovan’s life turned upside down when her fiancé Josh vanished. Now, a chance sighting of him on a dating app reignites old mysteries, including her father’s murder. The series promises a deep dive into Donovan’s past, uncovering long-buried secrets.

About Run Away

In Run Away, Simon’s idyllic life crumbles when his daughter Paige goes missing. His eventual reunion with her in a city park spirals into unexpected violence, setting off a quest through a perilous underworld. The series delves into a father’s love and the dark secrets that could destroy his family.

More on: Netflix Headlines