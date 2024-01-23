Silent Witness isn't on tonight, here's when to watch next

Schedule changes due to the football mean there’s no episode of Silent Witness tonight. Instead, the series will continue with its next episodes as usual next Monday and Tuesday.

The next two part case is titled Invisible.

In Part One (29 January), a year-deceased woman is discovered in a flat, prompting the team to piece together her identity and cause of death. Despite her being forgotten by the world, the Lyell team is resolute in ensuring her story is told and justice served.

In Part Two (30 January), Nikki and Jack explore connections between Roy’s mysterious death and their initial case. D.I. Torres hunts a stalker, while Cara is stunned by Velvy’s living conditions. The case reaches an unexpected climax, bringing surprises for the team.

Both episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from next Monday.

Instead of Silent Witness, tonight will see a repeat of Who Do You Think You Are? featuring Josh Widdicombe.

Meanwhile viewers who were looking forward to Waterloo Road last week will be glad to know the show is back tonight. Meanwhile, all episodes of the new series are available for streaming.

Silent Witness continues next Monday and Tuesday on BBC One.