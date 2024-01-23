Drag Race UK vs the World starts 9 February with these guests

The BBC has confirmed the release date of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World for Friday, 9 February.

Hot on the heels of announcing the new cast, the BBC has also revealed special celebrity guests for the much-anticipated Snatch Game episode.

As the show makes its return to BBC Three and iPlayer, audiences are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling edition of this fan-favourite segment.

The Snatch Game Family Edition will be under the watchful eye of head judge RuPaul, featuring two renowned British pop culture icons. The celebrated singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald, alongside the multi-talented singer, actor, and TV personality Sinitta, will be gracing the stage.

Jane McDonald said: “Sitting alongside Ru was a dream, each and every one of the queens were spectacular and FABULOUS and showcased talent from right across the globe – May the best drag queen win!”

Sinitta added: “I’m so excited to be a part of Snatch Game on Drag Race, where Drag has evolved and become so much more then female impersonation but Creative Exploration and Fabulous Madness!”

While the full lineup of guest judges for the series is yet to be revealed, these initial confirmations are sure to add an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the proceedings.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World is set to premiere on Friday, 9 February on BBC Three and iPlayer, promising a season filled with talent, surprises, and, undoubtedly, some fabulous drag performances.