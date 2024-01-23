Tonight's Love Island spoilers as tensions explode

Tensions rise in the Love Island All Stars villa tonight.

Kaz, coming face to face with her ex Tyler for the first time in two years, is keen to address past issues.

She opens up about the challenges she faced post-breakup, saying, “Since we broke up we never actually had a conversation properly….so, in my head I had to put pieces together by myself.”

Tyler, surprised by her revelations, responds, “But you know you could have reached out to me at any time?” This prompts Kaz to question the dynamics of their past relationship, asking Tyler, “But why would I?”

Seeking closure and clarity in their newly rekindled connection, Kaz presses Tyler further, seeking answers about their past. She asks, “I genuinely really want to know the answer to this because I’ve been asking myself this for years and years. Why did you actually ask me to be your girlfriend?”

Later, the Villa’s atmosphere intensifies as Georgia S, now exploring a connection with Callum, challenges Toby about a conversation he had with Callum.

Georgia confronts Toby, questioning, “You said I could have had her on the outside so what’s the point?” Toby firmly replies, “It was never like that.” However, Georgia counters with Callum’s version of events, “Callum told me it was like that.”

Toby, feeling misunderstood and aggrieved, confronts Callum, saying, “I don’t get it. We chat in the dressing room and you said to Georgia I could have had you on the outside…I didn’t say that though.”

Callum stands his ground, arguing, “You said I could have done it on the outside but I didn’t…it doesn’t matter how you said it, you still meant the same thing.”

Toby, frustrated, accuses Callum of being deceptive, “That’s way off it bro…that you would relay that to a girl and make her think in a way just so you can get in there. That’s a bit snakey bro.”

In a lighter moment, Chris and Arabella, the Villa’s new couple, find solace on the hideaway terrace.

Chris, seeking comfort after a challenging night, playfully suggests to Arabella, “It’s been a really tough night, I could use some consoling….I don’t know if you’ve got any ideas on how we could do that?” Arabella, intrigued, responds, “How can I console you?” Chris, leaving it to her imagination, replies, “I don’t know? Use your imagination.”

As the evening unfolds, the Islanders partake in a daring game, ‘It’s Popping Off’. The game involves popping balloons using only their bodies to reveal dares. This leads to an unprecedented display of affection, with dares ranging from passionate kisses to hypothetical scenarios in the hideaway with someone other than their partner.

Chris, caught up in the excitement, exclaims, “Never stop playing this game!”

Among the steamy interactions, Toby and Molly, Georgia S and Callum, and Arabella and Toby stand out for their passionate exchanges. However, the mood shifts when Mitch reads out his dare, questioning the loyalty of the Islanders. His answer shocks the Villa and sparks controversy, especially with one Islander in particular.

Love Island All Stars airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.