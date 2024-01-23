New reality show Drama Queens to follow lives of soap stars

Soap stars are set to appear in new ITVBe reality series Drama Queens.

The new show will follow cast members from the likes of Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and Emmerdale.

It will provide exclusive access to the cast’s professional commitments, as they juggle late-night finishes, photo shoots, and last-minute line learning, with their family lives.

Fans will get an inside glimpse into the authentic, unscripted lives of their favourite soap stars. This includes behind-the-scenes access to red-carpet events, award ceremonies, house relocations and cherished family occasions. As the soap stars share intertwined lives, the series showcases the real friendships among them.

Those set to appear include Corrie star and recent Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach.

She said: “I’m so excited about Drama Queens. People are so used to seeing me play the character Faye Windass and I’m just so excited for everyone to see who I am and what goes on in my day-to-day life as just Ellie.”

Brooke Vincent – who played Sophie Webster Corrie to 2019 – will also join the show.

She said: “I am excited to show the authentic side of having small children whilst trying to navigate my way back into the acting world.

“Drama Queens allows me to showcase the reality of trying to find the work-home life balance of a young actress in what can seem a glamorous world.”

Others set to appear include Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh, Roxy Shahidi and Laura Norton and Hollyoaks’ Jorgie Porter.

Drama Queens is set to air in the Spring on ITVBe.

Rebecca Kenny-Smith, Director of Programming, Unscripted, at Lime Pictures said: “We’re thrilled to bring audiences a new kind of reality show that goes beyond the glitz and glamour, offering a genuine and raw portrayal of what it’s really like to be a soap star.”