Emma Willis returns for fourth series of Delivering Babies

Emma Willis is set to return to television screens with a fourth series of the award-winning UKTV Original series, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

Produced by Firecracker Films, the new series will feature a significant change for Emma, as she moves to Watford General Hospital, managed by West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, to continue her journey as a Maternity Support Worker.

Speaking about her return, Emma expressed her excitement and anticipation, stating, “It feels great to be returning to the maternity ward as Maternity Support Worker. I have a nervous excitement about continuing my training at a brand-new hospital, which means a totally new ward and team to learn from and work alongside.

“It’s always an honour and privilege to gain an insight into the incredible role maternity care teams play in such an emotional and vulnerable time for expectant parents. My love and thanks go to everyone at the Princess Alexandra Hospital who have been a vital part of this adventure so far. They’re a special bunch and I’ll miss them very much…

“I can’t wait to get stuck in at a new hospital for what is sure to be another amazing opportunity to shine a light on one of the toughest but most rewarding vocations.”

Emma’s move to Watford General Hospital marks a new chapter in her career, bringing fresh challenges and opportunities. Her previous experience includes training as a Maternity Care Assistant at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in 2018. She continued working in the busy maternity ward for two more series, with a gap due to the pandemic.

Her last shift was in 2022, where she provided support to expectant mothers and families both in the ward and the community.

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies will air later this year on W and UKTV Play, with all previous series currently available on UKTV Play.

