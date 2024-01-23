Colin Firth to star in new Sky series Lockerbie

Colin Firth is set to take the lead in the much-anticipated Sky and Peacock Original limited event series, Lockerbie.

In this gripping narrative, Firth will portray Dr Jim Swire, a man who faced the unimaginable tragedy of losing his daughter, Flora, in the Lockerbie disaster. Alongside his wife Jane, Dr Swire has since been a relentless advocate for justice.

The five-part series is a co-production between Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios and Sky Studios. Renowned Scottish playwright David Harrower (Blackbird, Knives in Hens) joins the series as lead writer. Maryam Hamidi (Vigil) is guest writer on an episode. BAFTA Award-winning Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, The Winter King) is lead director. Jim Loach (Save Me) will also direct an episode.

The series revisits the harrowing events of 21st December 1988, when Pan Am Flight 103 was brought down over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 259 on board and 11 residents on the ground. The story centres on Dr Jim Swire, portrayed by Firth, who became the spokesperson for the UK victims’ families. His tireless quest for the truth led him across continents and political boundaries, challenging his trust in the justice system and altering his worldview irreversibly.

Lockerbie promises to deliver a deeply personal and poignant account of Dr Swire’s journey as a father and husband, determined to honour his daughter’s memory through the unyielding pursuit of truth and justice.

The production is set to commence early 2024. It will be released on Sky and the streaming service NOW across the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and on Peacock in the US.

Lockerbie draws inspiration from the book The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search for Justice by Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, among various other sources.

