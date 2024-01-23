Former Towie star Mark Wright might be well-versed in holidaying, but it looks like he’ll be missing out on one particular trip this year.

The BBC has decided not to renew his recent TV show, A Wright Family Holiday for a second outing.

The broadcaster says it was only ever intended as a one-off.

A Wright Family Holiday, which premiered last summer, followed Mark, his brother Josh, a professional footballer, and their father, Mark Snr, as they visited various domestic tourist destinations.

Despite initial hopes for a follow-up series possibly set abroad, it appears that the Essex-based Wright family will be staying closer to home.

A television insider told The Sun newspaper: “If it went down well with audiences and got healthy viewing figures, the BBC would have been tempted to maybe explore another series. The Wrights would have been up for it, but it wasn’t to be.

“The consolation, though, is that the BBC is still keen to work with them and they could be offered another type of show in the future.”

During the six-episode series, the Wrights were seen enjoying a range of activities as well as opening up to each other by sharing their different life experiences of mental health, grief, careers, parenting and fame.

The BBC said: “A Wright Family Holiday was commissioned as a one-off.”

You can catch up on the show now via BBC iPlayer.

