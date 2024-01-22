Tyler Cruickshank returns Love Island All Stars after shock double exit

Tonight’s dramatic Love Island episode saw a brand new bombshell and a double exit.

Tyler Cruickshank is making a dramatic return to the famous Love Island Villa. Known from Series 7, Tyler is ready to dive back into the dating pool after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s amazing to get another opportunity to go back into the Villa. I loved the experience the first time and never thought I’d get the chance to do it again,” he shares.

Explaining why he believes the Villa is the perfect place to find love, Tyler emphasises the importance of face-to-face connections. “It’s stripped back to the old school ways of dating,” he says. “You’re not hiding behind a screen or sliding into DM’s. It is literally you and the person you’re interested in.”

Tyler also reveals his anticipation of reuniting with his ex, Kaz, in the Villa. “I haven’t seen Kaz for two years, which is a long time. She is a lovely girl and has a heart of gold. There shouldn’t be any bad blood between us,” he reflects. As for his family and friends, they are excited but in disbelief, as Tyler kept his return a secret.

Demi Jones and Luis Morrison bid farewell to the Villa

Alongside Tyler’s return, the latest episode saw Luis Morrison and Demi Jones from the villa.

Demi Jones has opened up about her bittersweet departure. “It’s been the best week of my life,” she says. “I think I’ve had an even better experience this time than my last time, even in such a short amount of time.”

Demi’s journey was marked by a whirlwind romance with Luis and an initial connection with Mitch. “Mitch pleasantly surprised me. I thought to myself, if Mitch was in there, would I get on with someone like him because he’s so ‘messy’?! But he’s actually charming and lovely!” she laughs.

Discussing her future with Luis, Demi is optimistic but not in a rush. “Although it’s extremely early days, we get on so well,” she notes. “We have already arranged our first date in London.”

Reflecting on her time in the Villa, Demi fondly remembers her friendships, particularly with Molly Smith. “All Stars has brought us even closer together,” she shares.

Luis Morrison meanwhile expressed a mix of emotions. “I’m gutted to be leaving the Villa but so happy to be leaving with Demi,” he says. “I loved the time we shared together.”

Luis spoke about his initial connection with Kaz and his plans with Demi outside the Villa. “I want to take her out this weekend,” he reveals. He also discusses a disagreement with Mitch, acknowledging the messy situation but expressing a desire to stay friends.

In terms of potential winners, Luis roots for his best mate Chris. “He is such a good guy, so I want the best for him,” he says.

Love Island All Stars continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM.