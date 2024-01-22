Tonight's Love Island spoilers as new bombshell arrives

There’s trouble in paradise in tonight’s episode of Love Island All Stars.

In tonight’s episode, Georgia H has taken a significant step back from Joshua following their recent kiss.

As Joshua’s attention shifts towards Molly, Georgia H makes a bold decision to sleep separately, declaring to the other girls, “I’m just going to sleep outside because I cannot be bothered with these boys anymore.”

This move sparked a series of discussions among the islanders, with Joshua conversing with Toby about the situation. Toby highlighted the perceived double standards in the villa, saying, “No, if you pull anyone for a chat ‘oh my God’…it’s so bad.”

Georgia S

In another part of the villa, Callum is exploring a potential connection with Georgia S. Their conversation under the stars reveals Callum’s genuine interest, as he shares with Georgia S: “I’ve actually got a genuine excitement to get to know you…even though I’ve been chatting to you every now and then and you get the excitement…

“I genuinely have that feeling when I speak to you.”

Meanwhile, the villa is rocked by the return of Maya, who brings with her a dramatic twist.

Gathering the islanders around the firepit, Maya announces: “Hello you gorgeous lot. Can I get you all by the firepit please…come on!”

She then turns the spotlight on Arabella, saying: “Arabella, you now have a very important decision to make. You can now steal anyone of the boys in front of you…but, before you steal, let’s add one more bombshell into the mix.”

Maya Jama

The islanders are visibly shocked, with Arabella reacting: “Oh my God…this is nuts”, and Liberty gasping: “What the hell.”

The Islanders are caught completely off guard as a new bombshell enters the Villa reuniting with a former flame.

That’s not all Maya has in store as another revelation sends shockwaves throughout the Villa.