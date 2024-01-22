A celebrity version of The Traitors is reportedly in the works.

The hit BBC murder-mystery game show is gearing up for an exciting new chapter with a celebrity spin-off.

Boasting a vast array of celebrity fans, the show’s producers are now in a position to handpick from a glittering pool of famous faces for this special edition.

A television insider shared with The Sun that the show’s bosses are looking for big names to match the impressive viewing figures The Traitors has garnered. They’re confident of attracting stars who are not just fans but also possess the necessary skills to excel in the game.

The star-studded line-up could potentially include big names such as Gary Lineker, the renowned Match of the Day host, alongside other celebrities who are avid followers of the show.

Among those speculated to join the cast are high-profile figures like Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, known for their Wagatha Christie saga, and Matt Hancock, the former Health Secretary.

“The BBC wanted to establish the ‘civilian’ version of the show before considering a celeb spin-off,” the source added. “The fact that the first two series have proved such a success has ­convinced them that now is the right time.”

The BBC declined to comment on the reports.

The BBC previously aired a one-off celebrity sketch of the show for Comic Relief, featuring Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders & Mary Berry.

For now, the second series of The Traitors continues this Wednesday night on BBC One and iPlayer ahead of the final on Friday.

Meanwhile a third series of the show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, has already been confirmed with applications open now.