Ripley comes to Netflix 4 April - watch Andrew Scott in first trailer

Netflix is set to release its much-anticipated eight-episode series, Ripley, on 4 April, featuring a star-studded cast and a gripping storyline.

The series is based on the bestselling Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith and promises to be a blend of drama, deceit, and suspense.

Watch a trailer now…

Set in the early 1960s New York, ‘Ripley’ follows the life of Tom Ripley, portrayed by Andrew Scott, a grifter who barely makes ends meet. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy. His mission is to persuade the man’s vagabond son to return home.

This job marks the beginning of Tom’s entanglement in a world filled with fraud, deceit, and murder, weaving a complex narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Andrew Scott, renowned for his compelling performances, takes on the lead role of Tom Ripley. He is joined by Dakota Fanning, who plays Marge Sherwood, and Johnny Flynn, portraying Dickie Greenleaf.

More on: Headlines Upcoming