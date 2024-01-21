Coronation Street's Tracy Barlow scores a winner with Tommy Orpington

In a thrilling twist on Coronation Street, Tracy Barlow is set to turn up the heat with Weatherfield’s football legend-turned-painter/decorator, Tommy Orpington.

The drama unfolds this week as Tracy (portrayed by Kate Ford) dissatisfied with her husband Steve’s decorating skills, hires the newly retired footballer (Matt Milburn) to revamp her home.

Steve’s lacklustre efforts in the bedroom leave much to be desired, prompting Tracy to seek Tommy’s expertise. However, it soon becomes evident that Tommy’s interests extend beyond mere interior design. The undeniable sexual chemistry between Tracy and Tommy rapidly escalates, leaving Tracy overwhelmed.

As Tommy boldly expresses his attraction and moves in for a kiss, it appears that there are no boundaries for him, taking their flirtation to new heights. This steamy affair raises the question: has Steve inadvertently set the stage for his own downfall by allowing his idol to charm his wife?

Reprising his role as ex Weathy County striker Tommy, Matt Milburn said: “I was absolutely thrilled and over the moon, because it’s something I’ve wanted for years. I’ve played Tommy intermittently since 2016 so to be told that I was going to be coming back and given something far more substantial, I was delighted.

“Tommy is the perfect character for me to play because I love football and he’s a famous northern footballer. It’s great to be back!”

On Tommy’s instant attraction to Tracy, Matt explains: “I think he likes her sparky nature, her quick retorts and her banter is very sharp. He likes being kept on his toes. She’s not an easy target in many ways. I just think that they seem to have this chemistry between them that none of them see coming.”