Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA returns for new series in March

UKTV Original series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA is set to return for its second series this March, with episodes airing on W and UKTV Play.

The renowned broadcaster and journalist, Stacey Dooley MBE, will once again delve into the lives of three extraordinary families in the United States, providing viewers with an intimate glimpse into diverse lifestyles.

Stacey Dooley said: “Sleeps Over is honestly one of my fave gigs! The households we spend time with are always so generous with their hospitality and candour, offering a genuine insight into their way of life. I’m very excited to give viewers a peek into these different lifestyles. Strap in, we’ve got some characters for you this year!”

This fifth instalment of the Sleeps Over collection, produced by Firecracker Films and distributed by Passion Distribution, sees Stacey travelling across South Florida, South Dakota, and Nevada. Each episode is a deep dive into unusual and fascinating lifestyles in these regions.

The Brothel: In Nevada, Stacey visits the Mustang Ranch, the state’s oldest licensed brothel. Managed by Madam’s Jennifer and Tara, the ranch is a haven for sex workers, boasting safety and security. Stacey’s experience includes meeting the establishment’s oldest courtesan, 68-year-old Erica, and exploring the complexities of the legal brothel industry.

Two Mums, One Dad: In South Florida, Stacey spends time with a unique co-parenting arrangement involving Linda, Chris, and Maddy. After Linda and Chris’s marriage ended when Linda came out as gay, they chose to stay together as a family unit, eventually welcoming Maddy into their lives. The dynamic of this three-adult household, raising three children together, offers a fresh perspective on modern family structures.

The Mormon with Two Wives: The final episode takes Stacey to South Dakota, where she meets the Allredge family, a practicing Mormon polygamist clan led by patriarch Jeff, who is married to Vanessa and Sharis. Excommunicated from the official Mormon church, Jeff and his family live off the land and homeschool their 17 children. Stacey explores the implications of this polygamous arrangement and its impact on the women involved.

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA returns in March on W and UKTV Play, with all previous series available for streaming on UKTV Play.

