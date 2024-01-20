Reason why Rita Ora is missing on The Masked Singer

The reason why Rita Ora is missing several episodes of The Masked Singer UK this year is due to schedule commitments.

Alongside her role on the British show, Rita will be appearing as a panellist on the US series as well.

She said: “I have missed three episodes and I hate missing this show. It’s one of my favourite things to do, I love the panel, I love having this job and I love doing this show. I’ve come back with better detective skills, I’d like to think.

“We’ll see how good they are but I am very grateful and happy to be back. These guys are like family.”

In place of Rita, a number of guest stars will appear throughout the series.

Davina McCall & Mo Gilligan, Jennifer Saunders & Jonathan Ross

Those taking up an extra seat this year will be TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, comedian and actor Rob Brydon, singer Ellie Goulding, actress Jennifer Saunders and popstar Olly Murs.

Plus, former contestants Sir Lenny Henry aka The Blob, and Charlie Simpson aka Rhino, will be returning to the show.

The Masked Singer is the television phenomenon that has everyone guessing. In this unique contest, 12 famous faces take to the stage, hidden beneath extravagant costumes, to belt out popular songs. Their identities? A closely guarded secret.

Each episode sees our panel of celebrity sleuths – a veritable who’s who of showbiz – piece together hints to solve the mystery of who’s singing. It’s only when a celebrity is voted off that their true identity is unveiled in a dramatic reveal.

Tonight, excitement reaches fever pitch as five disguised contestants strive to keep their identities under wraps. Meanwhile, one more celebrity will face the unmasking. Guiding us through this whirlwind of mystery and music is host Joel Dommett, accompanied by judges Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan.

Tune in to The Masked Singer UK on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.