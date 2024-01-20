Fans 'work out' who's Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer UK

Fans are speculating about who Eiffel Tower is on The Masked Singer UK this year.

The popular show, renowned for its blend of mystery and musical flair, has returned with a fresh lineup of disguised celebrities, ready to dazzle audiences with their vocal talents.

Joel Dommett, the show’s charismatic ringmaster, leads the proceedings, while the panel of celebrity detectives – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan – have returned to their seats, embarking on a new journey of musical mysteries.

One of the characters on the cast this year is Eiffel Tower, who performed Voulez-Vous by ABBA in the first episode.

They teased the panel with the clue: “Ooh La La, Ooh, La La, Mon Chant Etait Tres Bon. It may not have been monty, but was defo python”

Following the episode, some fans reckon its actress Hannah Waddingham under the mask.

Hannah Waddingham

Hosting Eurovision last year, Hannah revealed she spoke fluent French, while she previously appeared on Monty Python musical Spamalot in the West End.

One fan wrote on X (Twitter): “Watched #MaskedSingerUK last night and I’m guessing Eiffel Tower is Hannah Waddingham. As soon as the Monty Python clue came up I said to hubby that I reckon it’s her”

However not everyone is convinced, with other guesses including Kim Cattrall and Michelle Keegan.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see!

This year’s competition features a diverse array of costumed contestants, including Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Ceasar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot. Fans are particularly intrigued by Kitty, whose identity has become a hot topic of discussion among viewers.

The Masked Singer, known for its surreal and captivating performances, has 12 celebrities competing incognito. As they showcase their vocal prowess, the panel of superstar detectives endeavours to decipher the clues and unveil one of television’s best-kept secrets.

Winners from previous seasons have set a high bar, with the likes of Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson) making it to the show’s hall of fame. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will be crowned the champion of The Masked Singer UK’s fifth season.

Catch the excitement and join the guessing game as the show continues on Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.