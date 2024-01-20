The Traitors murders Love Island in viewing figures

The latest series of The Traitors has hit record high viewing figures on BBC One.

The second outing of the reality game show has grown its audience week-on-week, with the most recent episodes breaking more than 4 million viewers in overnight ratings. These figures exclude those watching on catch up.

4.4 million tuned in on Thursday while 4.3 million watched on Friday, the show’s two highest ratings to date.

It’s therefore no surprise that a third series of The Traitors has already been confirmed.

The success of the main show has also resulted in its spin-off Uncloaked, new for this year, achieving more than a million viewers for BBC Two.

This week has seen The Traitors face off against Love Island in the 9PM hour. The new All Stars series on ITV2, which launched on Monday, dropped to 800,000 viewers on Friday. Of course, these numbers will increase with catch up.

The Traitors returns next Wednesday on BBC One for its final week while you can catch Love Island nightly on ITV2.