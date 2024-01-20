Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer 'REVEALED' by fans

Fans are sure they know exactly who Piranha is on The Masked Singer UK.

The brand new series of the ITV1 show features a new cast of famous faces competing in a musical battle, their identities cleverly concealed beneath elaborate costumes and masks.

Joel Dommett, the beloved ringmaster of the show, is back to host this year’s series. Joining him are the show’s seasoned detectives – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan – who will once again engage in the challenging yet entertaining task of guessing the celebrities’ identities.

One character who has particularly captivated the audience this season is Piranha – but fans reckon they know who is under the mask.

After Piranha’s first mesmerising performance, viewers flocked to social media to name McFly’s Danny Jones as the msyetery voice behind the character.

One wrote: “I haven’t loved @itsDannyJones for 20+ years to not be able to recognise his voice when he’s dressed as a Piranha #MaskedSingerUK”

Another added: “I’m still thinking about #MaskedSingerUK and how piranha has to be @itsDannyJones”

And a third concluded: “Piranha is Danny Jones from McFly, No further questions. Thank you and goodnight. #MaskedSingerUK”

In their first appearance Piranha performed It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

And they teased in a cryptic clue to the panel: “Piranha are hungry, Piranhas do bite, but I’d rather munch popcorn on this special night.

For now we’ll have to wait and see if viewers are spot on with their guesses.

Also on the 2024 line up are Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Ceasar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot.

These new entrants aim to join the ranks of previous Masked Singer winners like Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Fans can continue to enjoy the spectacle and mystery of The Masked Singer UK every Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.