Owl 'unmasked' by fans on The Masked Singer UK

The Masked Singer UK has once again captured the nation’s imagination with sure they know who Owl is on the show this year.

This series, renowned for its chant of ‘take it off!’, showcases a fresh array of celebrities concealed in extravagant costumes, vying to deliver the most memorable music performance.

As ever, their identities remain a closely guarded secret, hidden beneath spectacular masks and attire.

Joel Dommett returns as the charismatic ringmaster of the show. Joining him are the seasoned panel of super sleuths – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, who are back in their detective chairs, ready to embark on a new guessing game.

One of this year’s acts is Owl, who fans are sure is TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Owl

“idk any of the clues but Owl’s voice is 110% Lorraine Kelly #MaskedSingerUK” one viewer stated on X.

Another agreed: “I worked on daytime TV for long enough to be confident that owl is Lorraine Kelly!”

“Owl sounds like Lorraine Kelly 🤔🤔 #MaskedSingerUK,” added a third.

And a fourth concluded: “I’m with most people on Twitter that owl is Lorraine Kelly you could hear the Scottish accent come through when she was talking .”

In their first episode, Owl performed Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue.

They teased a cryptic clue: “I’ve been known to have been a source of hilarity, but thankfully my hero was the star of that parody”

The Masked Singer is known for its surreal blend of mystery and music, where 12 high-profile celebrities compete incognito in elaborate costumes, their true identities shrouded in secrecy.

As each performer takes the stage, the superstar panel of detectives is tasked with piecing together clues to uncover one of television’s best-kept secrets.

The 2024 line-up introduces an array of masked singers, including Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Caesar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot.

These new contenders are vying to join the exclusive ranks of past Masked Singer champions such as Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts), Sausage (Joss Stone), Panda (Natalie Imbruglia), and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Catch the ongoing drama and excitement of The Masked Singer UK’s fifth season on Saturday nights, broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.