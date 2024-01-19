Fans beg Celebrity Big Brother to sign Diane from The Traitors

Fans are beginning Celebrity Big Brother bosses to sign Diane from The Traitors for this year’s show.

SPOILER WARNING! This article contains details about the latest episode of The Traitors

Wednesday night’s episode saw Diane depart the latest series in style as she was ‘poisoned’ and eliminated from the game in truly over the top funeral scene, led by host Claudia Winkleman.

During her time on the show, the faithful quickly won an army of fans and they’re clearly keen to see more of her on TV.

@BBSpy wrote on X: “Dear @ITV @ITVX, please do anything and everything in your power to get Diane on the new series of Celebrity Big Brother so the British public can give her the crown she deserves! #CBB #BBUK”

Another agreed: “Get Diane in the Celebrity Big Brother house ASAP #TheTraitors”

And the support hasn’t gone unnoticed by ITV.

“We just want Diane on #CBB” a third fan wrote, to which the official ITV account quipped back: “We know 🤣”

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother will launch in March on ITV, fresh from its Big Brother reboot last year.

The show will introduce a fresh line-up of well-known personalities, cut off from the outside world in the ultimate social experiment. These celebrities will trade their lavish lifestyles for life in the new Big Brother house.

Names rumoured for the 2024 line up include Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers, former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Brockett and reality star Joey Essex.