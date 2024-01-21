Nicola Bulley documentary to explore 'unanswered questions'

Channel 5 is to explore what happened to Nicola Bulley in a new documentary.

Nicola Bulley: The Disappearance That Gripped Britain is a one-off, 75 minute special which airs on Friday, 2 February at 9PM on Channel 5.

The documentary focuses on one of the UK’s most bewildering mysteries: the case of Nicola Bulley, whose disappearance captivated the nation. A year on from her disappearance, the film offers new insights into this haunting case, exploring unanswered questions.

Featuring never-before-seen footage from a crucial interview conducted by Dan Walker with Nicola’s partner, the documentary meticulously follows Nicola’s last known movements.

It covers the timeline from her disappearance, the global media frenzy it sparked, the surge of attention on social media, to the heart-breaking discovery of her body over three weeks later.

This powerful documentary includes emotional accounts from those closely affected by this shocking and sorrowful event, presenting a comprehensive narrative of Nicola’s disappearance.

