The Masked Singer UK RECAP! Performances and reveal from Episode 4

Here’s a full recap of the latest episode of The Masked Singer UK – who was behind the mask this week?.

The current series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 on Saturday nights.

Over eight episodes a fresh selection of 12 celebrities will be taking to the stage while keeping their identity a secret in extraordinary costumes.

TV personality Jonathan Ross, comedian Mo Gilligan, presenter Davina McCall and singer Rita Ora are this year’s line up of celebrity sleuths trying to work out who is hiding behind the masks each week.

This week saw Jennifer Saunders join the panel for a ‘School Disco’ themed episode.

Recap the performances and fourth reveal below…

Piranha

Opening the fourth episode was Piranha who sang Treasure by Bruno Mars in their second appearance.

Eiffel Tower

Second to sing was Eiffel Tower who gave a show-stopping performance of Angels by Robbie Williams.

Owl

Next onto the stage was Owl, singing Don’t Stop Movin’ by S Club 7.

Bubble Tea

Penultimate to sing this weekend, Bubble Tea performed Le Freak by Chic.

Air Fryer

Closing the show on Saturday was Air Fryer, singing The Final Countdown by Europe.

Owl and Bubble Tea sing-off

The audience then voted for their favourite performance. With the fewest votes, Owl and Bubble Tea had to sing off. Owl performed Chirpy Chirpy Cheep while Bubble Tea sang What’s Up? by 4 Non Blondes.

Bubble Tea is revealed!

After the bottom two had performed, the judges chose to save Owl. As a result, Bubble Tea took off their mask revealing actress and comedian Julia Sawalha.

The latest series of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV1 each weekend.