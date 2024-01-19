Here’s your spoiler-filled update for tonight’s Love Island All Stars as the first recoupling of the series unfolds with dramatic flair.

Newcomer Joshua, exempt from the usual process, sets the stage by choosing his partner first, leaving the others in a state of anticipation.

The tension peaks when the last girl to pick says: “I’m coupling up with this boy because the boy I probably would have chosen has already been taken…”

Who’s stood on her toes and how will the rest of the evening unfold for the Islanders now that new connections are formed?

Josh during the recoupling

Following the recoupling, a heated exchange erupts between Luis and Mitch.

Luis confronts Mitch about his well-known mischievous behaviour. The confrontation begins with Luis beckoning, “Mitch, come here Bruv,” and escalates as he accuses, “You know what you did there, Bruv.” Mitch’s casual retort, “Behave Bro,” only adds fuel to the fire.

Later, Luis attempts to mend fences, expressing regret and a desire for harmony: “Come here brother, sorry bro…I’m sorry man…I don’t want any rift in here.”

Later, the atmosphere shifts as the Islanders receive news of an upcoming celebration.

Chris and Toby

Demi reads out a message: “Islanders, tonight you’ll be having a pre-loved punk party. #MoshPitofLove #Ebay,” setting the tone for an eventful evening.

Georgia H leads a toast in anticipation of the night’s potential surprises: “Guys, I wanna raise a toast. Tonight could be shocking so let’s get this Villa rocking.”

As the Islanders lose themselves in dance, the question remains: Will the night live up to Georgia H’s prediction of shock and excitement?

Love Island All Stars continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.