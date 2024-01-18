Jamali Maddix and Mindhouse team up for new docuseries on Dave and UKTV Play

Jamali Maddix is set to host his first series for Dave and UKTV Play in 2024.

In the new series, Follow The Leader with Jamali Maddix, the acclaimed comedian and documentary maker will immerse himself in various communities at the edge of the mainstream. He aims to understand the appeal and devotion these groups command from their followers.

The series is produced by Mindhouse Productions, known for their work on Louis Theroux Interviews and Sex Actually with Alice Levine. Maddix’s journey will explore diverse groups ranging from religious cults to political movements, underground radicals, and ostracised groups, shedding light on the reshaped post-pandemic world.

Jamali Maddix said: “I’ve always been fascinated by cults and sub-cultures – people that choose to live as ‘other’. Comedians are typically outsiders and I’ve made a career from observing people’s behaviour and nuances from this perspective. With this show I want to explore the more extreme worlds people choose to live in and discover who they are and crucially WHY they do what they do.”

Emile Nawagamuwa commented: “In a world that is increasingly fragmented, it’s fascinating to see just what connects us and who our new thought leaders are. I’m incredibly excited that Jamali, with his natural curiosity and razor-sharp insight will be taking us into these rising movements and really getting to the heart of what makes them so compelling to so many people. These immersive journeys into fringes of society will land Dave and UKTV Play viewers right at the centre of some of the world’s most eye-opening breakaway factions.”

Cherie Cunningham added: “Follow The Leader will combine documentary, comedy and travel to fantastic effect and I can’t wait for Dave and UKTV Play viewers to discover the pockets of our culture that Jamali visits.”

And Louis Theroux said: “In times of great weirdness, it gives me some consolation to know that we have intrepid connoisseurs of the dark, the troubling, the downright baffling of the calibre of Jamali. He is the real deal: brave funny, curious – someone who can walk the fine line of challenging and confronting where necessary but also being empathetic and kind. I’m proud to be with him on the Follow the Leader journey, wherever it may take us.”

Follow The Leader with Jamali Maddix joins Dave’s line-up of comedy entertainment, including shows like Battle In The Box hosted by Jimmy Carr and the returning series World’s Most Dangerous Roads.

In related news, UKTV announced plans to launch ‘U’ – a new masterbrand encompassing its free-to-air channels and streaming service. Set for release in Summer 2024, UKTV Play will transition to U, and the free-to-air channels will be rebranded as U&Dave, U&DRAMA, U&YESTERDAY, and U&W.

Follow The Leader with Jamali Maddix is slated to air on Dave and UKTV Play later this year.

More on: Headlines