Stacey Solomon back for series four of Sort Your Life Out

The BBC has announced the return of Sort Your Life Out for its fourth series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Hosted by Stacey Solomon, the show continues to transform the lives of families across the UK.

In this new series, viewers will meet six unique families, each facing the daunting task of decluttering and reinventing their homes. With the support of Stacey Solomon and her expert team, including organiser Dilly, carpenter Rob, and cleaner Iwan, these families will undergo a life-altering week of transformation.

The series promises to delve into the emotional journeys of the families as they sift through their possessions, deciding what to keep and what to let go of. The show not only highlights the physical aspect of decluttering but also touches on the emotional stories and memories attached to these items.

Viewers can expect to see significant emotional moments, as families confront the challenge of parting with their treasured belongings. Each episode culminates in a dramatic transformation, where the homes are not only decluttered but also stylishly redecorated and repurposed by Stacey and her team. This series includes some remarkable makeovers, ranging from a cosy children’s reading den to a garage converted into a dance space for teenagers.

Stacey said: “I’m so happy that Sort Your Life Out is back with even more life-changing declutters! We meet six amazing families who each have a different story that has brought them to us, whether that’s family loss or the cost-of-living crisis.

“Together, we create smart storage solutions, organise the mess, and let go of belongings that are holding them back. It’s such a privilege to support each family, transforming their homes and lives. Join us, and you might even be inspired to do your own big spring clean… I know I have been!”

Past series of the show are available now on BBC One and iPlayer.

More on: BBC Headlines