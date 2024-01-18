Oscars 2024 to air on ITV in the UK

Jonathan Ross will host Oscars coverage on ITV1 and ITVX this year, with the ceremony available to UK audiences for free.

This show promises to offer UK viewers an exclusive look into the 96th Academy Awards, live from a specially designed studio accompanied by celebrity guests and film experts.

ITVX is set to offer an array of unique programming, including unseen behind-the-scenes footage, tailor-made nominee packages, and a fast channel dedicated to Oscar®-winning films. This rich content will be available in the run-up to and during the Oscars night, providing film fans with a comprehensive Oscars experience.

On the big night, 10 March, at 10:30pm, viewers can join the excitement with Jonathan Ross on ITV1 and ITVX for The Oscars. The official Oscars red carpet live show will be streamed exclusively in the UK on ITVX from 9:30PM, with Ross King reporting directly from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The following day, viewers can either stream the full ceremony or watch a 90-minute highlights package on ITV1, both options available for three weeks on the ITVX pop-up Oscars page.

The Oscars season will kick off on ITVX on 23 January with a live global stream of the Oscar nominations. Hosted by ITV News broadcaster Charlene White and Arts Editor Nina Nannar, the show will provide insights into the top contenders for the coveted gold statuettes. From 26 February, viewers can warm up for the awards with a dedicated FAST channel featuring Oscar-nominated films such as Monster’s Ball and Black Narcissus, along with a special edition of Jonathan Ross’s Must-Watch Films show focusing on the Oscars.

In the lead-up to the 96th Oscars, ITV’s daytime shows including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning, and Loose Women, along with ITV News, will cover the latest Oscars news and build up to the event. This comprehensive coverage will explore various aspects of the awards, keeping viewers up-to-date with all the latest developments.

ITVX will offer a collection of Oscar-winning and nominated films available for streaming 24/7. This includes classics like Chicago, No Country For Old Men, and Pulp Fiction, providing film enthusiasts with a rich selection of acclaimed movies to enjoy at their leisure.

