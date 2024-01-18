Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann to appear in BBC reality series

BBC Three has announced Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey, a documentary series centring on the lives of Ultimate Fighting Championship stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.

This series will delve into the personal and professional lives of these two athletes as they navigate the next stages of their careers.

Liverpool natives, Paddy and Molly, have become prominent figures in the MMA community, known for their dynamic presence in the UFC, a sport experiencing rapid global growth. The series promises to offer a candid, humorous, and intimate glimpse into their journey, both in and out of the fighting cage. It aims to capture the pivotal moments that will shape their legacies in MMA, all while balancing their personal lives and relationships.

Paddy Pimblett, known for his bold and outspoken personality, contrasts with Molly McCann, who, while introspective and emotionally expressive, shares a similar outgoing nature. Their careers, marked by determination and resilience, reflect their deep commitment to their sport and to each other.

The show also intends to highlight the culture of Merseyside, their hometown. From the windswept Crosby beaches to the lively Baltic Market, home to Molly’s restaurant, viewers will get a taste of their everyday lives in this vibrant UK region.

The series will not only focus on their professional lives but also provide insights into their personal relationships. With Paddy’s wife, Laura, expecting twins and Molly juggling time between training and her fiancée, Ellis, the series promises to reveal the complexities of balancing a high-profile sports career with family life.

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann said: “We can’t wait for you all to see what a day in the life for us both entails. It’s not all sunshine and rainbows and a lot goes into what we do. You won’t believe it until you see it so get watching!”

The series is set to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, with transmission details to be announced soon.

