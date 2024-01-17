Here We Go series 2 release date and guest cast

The second series of BBC comedy Here We Go starts on Friday, 2 February with a host of guest stars revealed for the new episodes.

The line-up includes Harry Enfield (The Windsors), Simon Farnaby (Ghosts), Sophie Wu (Fresh Meat) Dolly Wells (Inside Man), Andrew Brooke (After Life) and Jon Furlong (The Last Kingdom).

Meanwhile returning to the cast for series two are Jim Howick (Ghosts), Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey) alongside Freya Parks (The School for Good and Evil), Jude Collie (Good Girl’s Guide to Murder), Mica Ricketts (Best Interests) Tori Allen-Martin (London Kills) and Ed Kear (The Batman).

Created by the multi-talented Tom Basden, known for his work in After Life, the upcoming series will consist of six 30-minute episodes.

Creator and star Tom Basden shared his excitement, saying, “I’m thrilled that such hilarious and legendary guest stars will be joining us for more Jessop family chaos!”

Josh Cole, Head of Comedy, BBC Studios added: “The second series of Here We Go is full of laugh-out-loud moments, whipsmart writing and a brilliant ensemble – this time accompanied by shockingly funny guest stars.”

The show continues to explore the Jessops’ triumphs and tribulations, offering a warm, humorous glimpse into the life of a modern British family.

You can catch the second series on Friday 2 February at 8:30PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All previous episodes of Here We Go are also available on BBC iPlayer.

The second series was first announced in February 2023 alongside the commission of a third outing. Last month saw the show air a Christmas special.

