Here’s a look ahead to tonight’s Love Island All Stars as Jake departs the villa.

It’s a new day in the Love Island Villa, and Chris decides it’s time to up his flirting game with Molly. As they lie down on the daybeds, Chris offers Molly a massage, sparking playful exchanges.

Chris remarks, “This is getting slightly sexual,” eliciting Molly’s response: “I’m not gonna lie, this is pretty sensational and I don’t usually throw that word around.”

Across the garden, Georgia H, alongside Callum, watches the scene unfold with keen interest. Georgia H addresses Callum’s apparent discomfort, saying, “Don’t have Chris with his cheesy fingers all over your bird. Like, are you having a laugh?” Callum admits, “It’s a bit weird innit…”

Jake & Liberty

As night falls, Jake gathers the Islanders at the fire pit to announce his departure.

“I was here to find love and there is no one here I have that connection with. I just want to let you all know I am going tonight,” he states. The group, led by Georgia H, offers their support.

Georgia H reassures him: “We all support you – we love you!”

Before leaving, Jake pulls Liberty aside for a chat, leaving the others to ponder the impact of his exit.

Following Georgia H’s earlier advice, Callum compliments Molly, saying, “You look beautiful tonight.”

Molly responds, “This is the most compliments I’ve ever had by the way…It’s took three and half years of me saying I just need a few little words of affirmation…you’ve been practising for the last six months on some random girls.”

Molly

Callum’s simple reply: “No, come on.” This exchange ignites a tense conversation about their past relationship.

Seeing an opportunity, Chris takes Molly to the snug. He suggests a romantic experiment, “Well for women, it’s over two minutes. For men it’s actually 8.2 seconds…I’ll be there a lot sooner than you will be, but I think we should try it.”

Molly, intrigued, asks, “You wanna fall in love with me?” Chris answers, “We can try, it’s an experiment…” As they gaze into each other’s eyes, the question hangs in the air: will Chris’ charm captivate Molly?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.