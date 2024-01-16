Under The Banner of Heaven released on ITVX from 26 February

Free streaming service ITVX is set to premiere the much-anticipated true crime drama, Under The Banner of Heaven, from 26 February. The series, featuring an Emmy-Award winning team and an all-star cast, will be available in its entirety from the premiere date.

Created by Dustin Lance-Black and starring notable actors such as Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Sam Worthington, the drama is rooted in the chilling events of a real-life crime. Inspired by Jon Krakauer’s best-selling true crime book, the series delves into the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty, portrayed by Daisy Edgar-Jones, and her infant daughter in Utah.

Set against the backdrop of the Salt Lake Valley, Under The Banner of Heaven follows Detective Jeb Pyre, played by Andrew Garfield, as he unravels the complex layers surrounding the case. The investigation leads him to confront unsettling truths about the origins of the LDS religion – Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – and explores the dangerous extremities of unyielding faith.

The series boasts an impressive cast, including Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Chloe Pirrie, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Adelaide Clemens, and Gil Birmingham, alongside the leading trio of Garfield, Edgar-Jones, and Worthington.

The premiere on ITVX marks a significant event for UK viewers, offering the first free access to this gripping drama inspired by real-life events.

