Could Maura Higgins be next to join Love Island All Stars?

As the new All Stars series of Love Island kicks off there are no shortage of rumours about who will be next in the villa.

According to bookmakers William Hill, Irish model Maura Higgins has emerged as the front-runner to join the cast.

Maura, who first captivated audiences in series five of the hit ITV show back in 2019, is currently pegged at 1/3 odds to make a grand return to the villa, this time set against the stunning backdrop of South Africa.

The speculation around Maura’s participation adds to the mounting excitement for this year’s edition of Love Island All Stars. With a list of potential islanders waiting to make their bombshell entries, the competition is heating up.

Notably trailing Maura in the betting stakes are series seven’s Faye Winter at 1/2 odds, and Love Island royalty, series three winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Gill, with odds of 4/7 and 4/5 respectively.

Lee Phelps, speaking on behalf of William Hill, said: “Given the surprise entry of Molly Jones and Callum Smith in last night’s opening show, we can expect many more twists and turns in this year’s Love Island All Stars, with Maura Higgins leading the market to enter the villa this season at 1/3.

“It’s a given that a shedload of familiar names from Love Island’s past will be jetting over to South Africa to join the party, with Faye Winter (1/2) from series five and Kem Cetinay (4/7), winner of series three, next in the running to appear on the show.

“The public will be keen for as many ex-flames as possible to shake things up this series and Amber Gill, winner of the third season alongside Kem, has been backed into 4/5 to make her return.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 an ITVX.