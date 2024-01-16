Code 404 won't be returning for season 4

There’s bad news for fans of Sky TV series Code 404 with the show not returning for a fourth series. The futuristic crime-fighting comedy starring Stephen Graham, Daniel Mays and Anna Maxwell Martin last aired in 2022.

In a recent interview, Daniel Mays put the lack of new episodes down to scheduling commitments.

He said: “We’re good friends, Stephen and I, but it would be pretty much impossible to get us back in the same room together because of work commitments.

“We were lucky to get three seasons of Code 404 and had great fun doing it, but it almost certainly won’t be coming back.”

Series three welcomed back Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham as the AI-enhanced “supercop” DI John Major and his long-suffering partner DI Roy Carver, along with Anna Maxwell Martin, Rosie Cavaliero, Michelle Greenidge, Richard Gadd, Amanda Payton, Tracy-Ann Oberman and Michael Armstrong.

Joining them for the now final outing were Vinette Robinson as Professor McAllister and Daniel Lawrence Taylor as journalist Searle.

The last series followed Major and Carver hellbent on solving a case when one of their own within SIU is murdered.

You can catch up on the show now via Sky On Demand and NOW.