The Masked Singer UK, has once again captured the nation’s attention with its latest series.

This year’s lineup of masked celebrities has set tongues wagging, with viewers particularly curious about the identity of one contestant – Air Fryer.

In this unique musical extravaganza, celebrities face off in a battle of vocal prowess while their identities remain shrouded in mystery, concealed by spectacular costumes and masks.

One of this year’s contestants is a giant kitchen contraption, complete with a light up face.

And after just one performance, fans think they know who is exactly behind the mask, speculating it could be The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle.

Pictured: Keala Settle performs ‘This Is Me’ from the smash hit movie The Greatest Showman at the Royal Variety Performance

In their first episode, Air Fryer performed Kings & Queens by Ava Max.

Clues included a pair of scissors, possibly a hint to her role as bearded lady Lettie Lutz in the musical film.

Other clues in the first episode were links to baking, a potential reference to Keala’s role in Waitress The Musical.

On X, one viewer declared: “AIR FRYER IS KEALA SETTLE #MaskedSingerUK”

Another added: “added this is me to the air fryer playlist because dear god keala settle better be her”

Whether or not those hunches are correctly remains to be seen.

Joel Dommett is back to host this year’s show which continues tonight at 7PM on ITV1.

The panel of celebrity detectives, comprising Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, are back in their chairs, eagerly trying to decipher the clues and guesses that will reveal the celebrities’ true identities.

The Masked Singer UK is a surreal and entertaining spectacle where 12 renowned celebrities compete incognito. Their identities are a closely guarded secret, challenging both the panel and the audience to guess who is behind the mask.

Alongside Air Fryer, this year’s cast of masked singers includes Bubble Tea, Weather, Rat, Cricket, Chicken Ceasar, Piranha, Owl, Marypole, Eiffel Tower, Dippy Egg, and Bigfoot.

They are all vying for a place in the exclusive hall of fame of Masked Singer winners including Queen Bee (Nicola Roberts) and Rhino (Charlie Simpson).

Catch the excitement and join the guessing game as The Masked Singer UK’s fifth season continues every Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.