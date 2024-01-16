In what can be described as a tumultuous journey since her departure from Little Mix, Jesy Nelson is ready to open up in a new documentary.

Jesy’s transition to a solo career was anything but smooth. Following her exit from the popular girl group, her debut single proved controversial and it ultimately led to the halting of her album production and a retreat from the public eye.

However, sources close to Jesy reveal that she is now poised to share her experiences and challenges in an upcoming documentary. This project is seen as a chance for Jesy to address the issues head-on and communicate directly with her fanbase.

A source shared with The Sun: “So much has been said about her and she wants to go on the record and speak directly to her fans about everything that has happened.”

They added: “Last year she had to put the brakes on her album and now she is preparing to forge a fresh path.

“This documentary could help her set the record straight and allow people to see what it has been like for her.”

The singer’s decision to step back from her record deal with Polydor and take a break from social media was a response to the heavy criticism she faced, particularly over the controversial track Boyz.

Jesy is not new to the world of documentaries. Her previous project, “Odd One Out,” released in 2019, was critically acclaimed and earned her a National Television Award. In it, she candidly discussed the immense pressure of being in Little Mix and the harrowing impact of online harassment.

Meanwhile Perrie Edwards, Jesy’s former Little Mix bandmate, is also making waves in her solo career.

Perrie has recently announced her upcoming solo tracks, signing a significant deal with Columbia Records.