Here’s when Silent Witness, Waterloo Road and EastEnders aren’t on TV tonight and when to watch the next episodes!

Due to an FA Cup football match this evening, the BBC One TV schedule has seen a big shake up.

The latest episodes of Silent Witness, Waterloo Road and and EastEnders will not air as usual tonight.

EastEnders will return on Wednesday at 7:30PM before continuing on Thursday and Friday this week. The show will return to its usual Monday – Thursday schedule next week.

Waterloo Road will be pushed back a week, continuing its series next Tuesday night in its regular 8PM time slot. All episodes of the new series are currently streaming now.

The next episode of Silent Witness originally planned for tonight will now air on Monday, 22 January. However, it has been released early to watch on iPlayer.

A repeat of Who Do You Think You Are? will air next Tuesday, 23 January. Silent Witness will then continue in its usual Monday and Tuesday night slot from 29 and 30 January.