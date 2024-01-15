Meet Blue Peter's new presenter Shini Muthukrishnan

The iconic children’s television programme Blue Pete has today announced Shini Muthukrishnan as its latest presenter.

Shini is set to make her debut alongside co-hosts Abby Cook, Joel Mawhinney, and the beloved Henry the dog. Her first live show is scheduled to air on Friday, 19 January, at 5PM on CBBC and the BBC iPlayer.

Shini, a 22-year-old content creator, has gained notable popularity on social media. Her creative content, which celebrates her British, Indian, and Malaysian heritage, particularly her love for Chai, resonated with a large audience during the lockdown period. She is also a recent graduate from King’s College London, where she majored in Philosophy, Politics & Economics.

Prior to joining Blue Peter, Shini has had significant experience working with children. She taught children in Hong Kong during her gap year and volunteered at a youth camp in Birmingham. Her passion for engaging and positively impacting the lives of young people is evident in her work.

Shini poses with her Blue Peter badge. Credit: BBC/Kerry Spicer

In addition to her broadcasting role, Shini is an avid reader, having read 62 books during lockdown. Her interests extend to playing acoustic guitar, enjoying theatre, music, and singing. She also boasts a sporty side, having played badminton for Staffordshire county for five years and enjoys adventures and sports.

Excited about her new role, Shini expressed her feelings: “Being part of the Blue Peter team is such a surreal and exciting feeling. It’s my first time on the big screen and I can’t wait for all the adventures to come!”

Shini’s first challenge on the show will involve taking part in some incredible aircraft aerobatics. Her first live show will see her attempting to bath Henry the dog and cook up a tasty treat.

Ellen Evans, Blue Peter Editor, is enthusiastic about Shini joining the team: “Shini is an exciting new talent, who impressed us with her adventurous spirit, sense of humour, determination, and aspiration to have a positive impact on kids’ lives.”

Blue Peter airs every Friday at 5PM on CBBC, also available on BBC iPlayer.

More on: BBC Headlines