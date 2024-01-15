Channel 4 has confirmed the line up of contestants on series 17 of Taskmaster.

Following the intense competition in the third Champion of Champions special, fans of the renowned Taskmaster series are in for a treat as the contestants for the upcoming series have been unveiled.

The show, adored for its unique blend of comedy and challenges, will once again see participants embark on a series of unconventional tasks under the watchful eyes of Lord Greg Davies, with Little Alex Horne by his side.

Taskmaster series 17 cast

The line-up features a mix of comedians, actors, and writers, each bringing their unique brand of humour and wit to the table. Those contestants taking part are:

Joanne McNally , a comedian, writer, and British Podcast Award-winning presenter known for “My Therapist Ghosted Me”.

John Robins, an Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian and radio presenter from BBC Radio 5 Live.

Nick Mohammed, an award-winning actor and comedian famed for his role in "Ted Lasso".

Sophie Willan, a BAFTA-winning actor, writer, producer and comedian, celebrated for "Alma's Not Normal".

, a BAFTA-winning actor, writer, producer and comedian, celebrated for “Alma’s Not Normal”. Steve Pemberton, an award-winning actor and writer recognized for his work in “Inside No. 9”.

These contestants will vie for the coveted Taskmaster trophy, seeking to impress Greg Davies and claim the title of a Taskmaster champion.

A release date for the new series is to be confirmed.

For now, past series and specials are available to watch online via Channel4.com

Taskmaster has been a standout success for Channel 4, earning recognition as a BAFTA and National Comedy Award winner. In 2023, it secured its position as one of the channel’s top programmes, with a staggering 2.3 billion viewing minutes recorded across all its series.

