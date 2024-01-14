Alison Hammond is reportedly the leading candidate to present a new series of For The Love Of Dogs.

The show, which has been a staple at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home since its inception in 2012, was previously hosted by the late Paul O’Grady until his passing last year.

Following a hiatus of five months since its last episode, speculation about the show’s new host has been rife. High-profile names such as Stephen Mulhern, Ricky Gervais, and Amanda Holden have been considered.

However, Ricky dismissed the possibility last year, citing his busy schedule.

According to the Daily Mirror, Alison has emerged as the front-runner for the role.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, sources suggest that Alison’s unique blend of self-deprecating humour and personality could fill the void left by Paul and bring a fresh perspective to the show.

An insider said: “Paul is obviously irreplaceable but they believe that not only does Alison bring some of Paul’s trademark self-deprecating humour to proceedings, but that she can also make it her own, just as Paul did.”

Alison, already balancing her commitments on This Morning and as a co-presenter on The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding, seems to have a packed schedule.

The source added: “Alison would be a great signing… and as her ever-expanding portfolio of shows demonstrates, capable of putting her hand to anything.”

Her rise to fame began two decades ago with her appearance on the third series of Big Brother. She quickly transitioned to a presenting role on This Morning and later became a regular Friday host alongside Dermot O’Leary in 2020.

