Patsy Palmer to make EastEnders comeback as Bianca Jackson

Bianca Jackson is BACK! Patsy Palmer is set to return to EastEnders this spring.

After a four-year absence from the beloved BBC One soap, Patsy will make a dramatic comeback as fiery and outspoken personality Bianca later this year.

Patsy, who briefly returned to the show in 2019, is set to reprise her role amidst significant on-screen turmoil. The storyline unfolds as Whitney and Zack visit Bianca in Milton Keynes following her off-screen break-up with Terry, which quickly leads to chaos.

Bianca, who first graced television screens in 1993, is the sharp-tongued daughter of Carol Jackson. She has maintained a strong connection to Walford, particularly through her family ties with the Branning family, her step-daughter Whitney Dean (played by Shona McGarty), and sister Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy).

Throughout her 13 years in Albert Square, Bianca’s life has been riddled with drama. She has been central to several of the show’s most memorable storylines, including the revelation of David Wicks being her father, her rocky relationship with Ricky Butcher, and the harrowing storyline of Whitney’s abuse in 2008.

Bianca’s latest return will be showcased in a special episode that focuses on Whitney and the unfolding drama in Milton Keynes.

Patsy Palmer said: “I’m so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, so it’s always a pleasure to be back.”

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer, added: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson. Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan-favourite. We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney.”

EastEnders airs Monday-Thursday at 7:30PM on BBC One.

