Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is set to award the biggest cash prize in its history – a colossal £1 million tonight.

This landmark event, confirmed by ITV, will take place in the second episode of the series, airing this Saturday, 13 January. With high stakes and life-changing sums of money on the line, viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will claim this historic win.

Since its debut in 2022, Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has secured a spot in the top ten entertainment series across all channels, attracting an impressive viewership. The premiere of the third series drew in 4.4 million viewers, indicating the show’s ever-growing popularity.

The excitement continues this Saturday at 8:30pM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Meet the Contestants

Bianca and Ky

Age: 31 and 32

31 and 32 Occupation: Teacher and Football Coach

Teacher and Football Coach From: Brighton

Brighton Relationship: Couple

Bianca and Ky, a competitive duo, have been eager to participate since watching the previous series. Bianca’s approach is to play it safe, while Ky remains calm under pressure. The couple aims to invest in a business helping vulnerable children, a cause close to their hearts, with their potential winnings.

Helen and Charlie

Age: 49 and 47

49 and 47 Occupation: NHS Communications Director and NHS Finance Manager

NHS Communications Director and NHS Finance Manager From: Suffolk

Suffolk Relationship: Married Couple

As parents looking to secure a brighter future for their children, Helen and Charlie entered the game with clear goals. Their strategy involves careful compromise and risk assessment, considering the show’s format. With dreams of paying off their mortgage and enjoying a Hawaiian holiday, the stakes are high for this couple.

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming episode, viewers can only guess who will emerge victorious in this gripping game of knowledge and chance.

